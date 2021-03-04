The new Metal Hammer Podcast is up, and it's an exclusive chat with Simone from Epica

The brand new Metal Hammer podcast is here, and this week Merl sits down with Epica singer Simone Simons to talk about the unique recording process behind their bombastic new album Omega, whether they thought twice about releasing an album during a pandemic, why it took so long to get a new album together at all, how Disney and Nightwish helped Simone's journey into singing and what she misses most about touring.

You can pick up an exclusive Metal Hammer Epica bundle featuring a lyric sheet hand-signed by Simone here.