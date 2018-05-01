The Neal Morse Band detail The Similitude Of A Dream live package

The Similitude Of A Dream: Live In Tilburg 2017 Disc 1 1. Intro

2. Long Day

3. Overture

4. The Dream

5. City of Destruction

6. We Have Got To Go

7. Makes No Sense

8. Draw the Line

9. The Slough

10. Back to the City

11. The Ways of a Fool

12. So Far Gone

13. Breath of Angels Disc 2 1. Slave to Your Mind

2. Shortcut to Salvation

3. The Man in the Iron Cage

4. The Road Called Home

5. Sloth

6. Freedom Song

7. I’m Running

8. The Mask

9. Confrontation

10. The Battle

11. Broken Sky / Long Day (Reprise)

12. Momentum

13. Author of Confusion

14. Agenda

15. The Call

The Neal Morse Band have announced that they’ll release a live package showcasing their latest album The Similitude Of A Dream next month.

The Similitude Of A Dream: Live In Tilburg 2017 will launch on June 15 as a 2CD/2DVD set and on Blu-ray via Radiant Records/Sony/Metal Blade.

The performance was captured during the band’s Road Called Home tour in the Netherlands last year, with Morse calling it “an epic night on an epic tour.”

He adds: “This is The Neal Morse Band playing arguably our greatest album to date at one of the greatest venues we have ever played for one of the greatest audiences ever! It's kind of the pinnacle of everything we have done thus far.”

Morse is joined in the lineup by Mike Portnoy, Eric Gillette, Bill Hubauer and Randy George.

Pre-orders for The Similitude Of A Dream: Live In Tilburg 2017 are now being taken from the Radiant Records website, with all purchases coming with the free bonus track Ways Of A Fool, which features just the vocals from the studio album.

The first 200 pre-orders of both versions will be signed by Morse.