The Mission to release Another Fall From Grace in September

The Mission have released details on their upcoming 30th anniversary album Another Fall From Grace.

It’ll be released on September 30 – a day before Wayne Hussey and co head out on tour in support of the record.

Another Fall From Grace will feature 12 tracks and include guest appearances from Gary Numan, Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, HIM’s Ville Valo, Evi Vine and the band’s longtime collaborator, All About Eve’s Julianne Regan. The cover art and full tracklist can be seen below.

Hussey previously said the follow-up to 2013’s The Brightest Light would be the “lost link” between The Sisters Of Mercy’s debut album First And Last And Always and The Mission’s God’s Own Medicine.

And he’s further elaborated on the new album, saying that his “mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing” suffered as he and the band made the record.

Hussey says: “This is a dark album, although I didn’t set out with that intention, it’s just the way things unfolded. I know I did go a little crazy and even a little paranoid during the recording of this album, certainly my mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing all suffered during the course of it. And I think that has informed both the music and the lyrics.

“So much of this was done in isolation – from the world, from my family, from my friends, and even from my bandmates. I can’t say it’s an album I enjoyed making, but it is an album I needed to make.

“It is with huge relief that I can now say it is finished and maybe it’s like an acute pain that you have that once it’s gone you can’t remember how it felt. I hope so, as I would like one day to feel the fondness for this record that it maybe deserves.”

The Mission have also released a video for new track Met-Amor-Phosis featuring backing vocals from Valo. Watch it below.

Hussey says of the track: “David Bowie had just died and whilst the first verse is mostly autobiographical having also recently read Kafka’s novel of the same title, the second verse is certainly flavoured by Bowie’s passing.”

It’ll be issued as a digital single on September 2, along with an acoustic version and a “high energy club version” called The Black Star Remix by Evansson.

The Mission hooked up with with producer Tim Palmer for Another Fall From Grace. He was behind the desk for the band’s 1986 debut album God’s Own Medicine and 1990’s Carved In Sand. It’s available for pre-order via The Mission’s PledgeMusic page.

Another Fall From Grace cover

The Mission Another Fall From Grace tracklist

Another Fall From Grace Met-Amor-Phosis Within The Deepest Darkness (Fearful) Blood On The Road Can’t See The Ocean For The Rain Tyranny Of Secrets Never’s Longer Than Forever Bullets & Bayonets Valaam Jade Only You & You Alone Phantom Pain

Oct 01: Dublin O2 Academy, Ireland

Oct 02: Belfast Limelight, UK

Oct 03: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 05: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 07: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 08: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Oct 11: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Oct 12: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Oct 14: Madrid But, Spain

Oct 15: Valencia Republica, Spain

Oct 16: Barcelona Bikini, Spain

Oct 18: Milan Boom Club, Italy

Oct 19: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Oct 21: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 22: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Oct 23: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 25: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Oct 26: Bratislava MMC, Slovakia

Oct 27: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 28: Wargem Expo, Belgium

Oct 29: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 31: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

Nov 01: Paris Bus Palladium, France

Nov 03: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 04: London O2 Forum, UK

Nov 05: Whitby Goth Weekend, UK

Nov 06: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 11: Sydney The Factory, Australia

Nov 12: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Nov 13: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Nov 15: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Nov 16: Perth Capitol, Australia

Nov 18: Wellington Bodega, New Zealand

Nov 19: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand

