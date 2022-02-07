The Mentulls announce UK live dates

UK melodic prog trio The Mentulls, who featured as a Limelight band in issue 124 of Prog Magazine, have announced a series of UK dates in both Spring and Winter of 2022 as well as a series of gigs across Europe.

The band, who feature Andrew and nJamie Pipe, from The Pipe Brothers, released their third album, Recipe For Change, last year. It was the band's first to feature vocalist and multi-instrumentalist David Neil Crabtree. You can watch the band's video for Easy To Walk Away below.

“We spent many hours crafting these songs in the studio, so it’s amazing to be able to recreate them live in concert," the band state. "In the shows we managed to play in 2021, the new songs were received so well. We can’t wait to see you all on tour in 2022!”

The Mentulls Recipe For Change tour dates:

Mar 4: Great Yarmouth Giants Of Rock Festival

Apr 5: South London, Coulson Tuesday Night Music Club

Apr 7: Tring Cricket Club Blues Bar

Apr 9: Southend Venue

Apr 22: Ruislip Tropic

Apr 24: Liverpool Blues Festival

May 5: Farnham The Maltings

May 6: Slowmarket John Peel Centre For Creative Arts

May 7: Morecambe Platform

May 8: Middlesbrough Theatre

Jun 17: Cambridge Rock Festival

Jul 2: Alfold Rock & Blues Festival

Jul 29: Kinross Back Stage At Green Hotel

Nov 6: Fleet The Harlington

Nov 26: Bury The Met



