Trending

The Mentulls announce UK live dates

By ( ) published

UK melodic prog trio The Mentulls released Recipe For Change last year

The Mentulls
(Image credit: Press)

UK melodic prog trio The Mentulls, who featured as a Limelight band in issue 124 of Prog Magazine, have announced a series of UK dates in both Spring and Winter of 2022 as well as a series of gigs across Europe.

The band, who feature Andrew and nJamie Pipe, from The Pipe Brothers, released their third album, Recipe For Change, last year. It was the band's first to feature vocalist and multi-instrumentalist David Neil Crabtree. You can watch the band's video for Easy To Walk Away below.

“We spent many hours crafting these songs in the studio, so it’s amazing to be able to recreate them live in concert," the band state. "In the shows we managed to play in 2021, the new songs were received so well. We can’t wait to see you all on tour in 2022!”

The Mentulls Recipe For Change tour dates:
Mar 4: Great Yarmouth Giants Of Rock Festival
Apr 5: South London, Coulson Tuesday Night Music Club
Apr 7: Tring Cricket Club Blues Bar
Apr 9: Southend Venue
Apr 22: Ruislip Tropic
Apr 24: Liverpool Blues Festival
May 5: Farnham The Maltings
May 6: Slowmarket John Peel Centre For Creative Arts
May 7: Morecambe Platform
May 8: Middlesbrough Theatre
Jun 17: Cambridge Rock Festival
Jul 2: Alfold Rock & Blues Festival
Jul 29: Kinross Back Stage At Green Hotel
Nov 6: Fleet The Harlington
Nov 26: Bury The Met

Get tickets.

You can buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine here.

The Mentulls

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.