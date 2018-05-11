The Magic Numbers Ride Against The Wind in new video

The Magic Numbers have released a video for their latest single Ride Against The Wind.

The song features on the band’s new album Outsiders, which was released earlier today (May 11) via Role Play Records.

Speaking about the record, vocalist and guitarist Romeo Stodart says: “I never wanted to be a part of anything, the cool kids at school, the pretend outlaws. I was always an outsider, we’ve always been an outsider band. We don’t fit in, never have and never will. Especially now.

“As you get older you realise your strength in not giving a fuck. You realise what you’ve been trying to do your whole life. Create something that’s yours, your own world, your own views, make something special, start your own gang but always be you within it.

“Don’t conform. Don’t fall in line. Be free. Be inspired. Inspire. Live and love. To all the outsiders.”

The Magic Numbers are about to embark on a UK and Ireland tour, which will get under way tonight in London.