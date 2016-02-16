The Last Vegas release Bloodthirsty video

The Last Vegas have released a video for their track Bloodthirsty.

It’s the opening cut on the Chicago outfit’s upcoming album Eat Me, which is set for release on March 18 via AFM Records.

The band’s first material since 2014’s Sweet Salvation was mixed by Swede Chris Laney, with the band saying they wanted him onboard as they were looking for a more European feel on the record.

The band say: “We chipped away at each track’s session, layering guitars, Moog synths, bongos, bells, wind chimes, and even an old-school talk-box.

“Chris’s mixes just kept blowing us away. He asked if he could go crazy in the mixes, and we demanded he do so. We found the soul in rock’n’roll – from both Chicago and Stockholm.

“But let’s not get too serious, I mean the album is called Eat Me after all.”

The Last Vegas have a handful of dates scheduled for the coming months in support of Eat Me, which is available for pre-order.

The Last Vegas Eat Me tracklist

Bloodthirsty Here We Go Again Univers & You Hot Fudge Along For The Ride Voodoo Woman Love’s Got Nothing On Me Hard To get Over You (You’re So) To Be Treated Anything It Takes From Hell

Mar 30: Rockford Kryptonite, IL

Apr 01: Chicago Double Door, IL

Apr 02: Jackson The Foundry, MI