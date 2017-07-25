The John Hackett Band announce We Are Not Alone

The John Hackett Band have announced that they’ll release their new album later this year.

Titled We Are Not Alone, it’s scheduled to arrive on September 29 via Esoteric as a 2CD deluxe edition featuring a bonus disc comprising of live material.

A statement on the release reads: “Following on from the album 2015’s Another Life, prog flute player John Hackett presents an outstanding album by his newly formed band, featuring Nick Fletcher, Jeremy Richardson and Duncan Parsons.

“With a heady and eclectic mix of rock-solid songwriting, swirling mellotron and at times, free improvisation, the virtuosic flute and guitar performances shine through the memorable compositions.

“John’s brother Steve Hackett makes a special guest appearance on harmonica on Never Gonna Make A Dime which tells the true story of the family’s brief move to Canada in the 50s.”

The second disc of live material was recorded at the Classic Rock Society in 2016 and includes performances of songs from Hackett’s previous albums Checking Out Of London and Another Life.

Find a full tracklist for We Are Not Alone below along with the cover art.

The John Hackett Band We Are Not Alone tracklist

CD1

Take Control Part 1 Take Control Part 2 Never Gonna Make A Dime Blue Skies Of Marazion Summer Lightning Queenie And Elmo’s Perfect Day Castles Ossian’s Lament Jericho Winds Of Change

CD2: Live At The Classic Rock Society 2016

Another Life Look Up Life In Reverse Whispers Castles Burnt Down Trees Queenie And Elmo’s Perfect Day Poison Town Satellite Ego And ID Continental Quilt Libertango Overnight Snow Stella Forest Headlights Dreamtown Magazine Red Hair

Brotherly Love: John Hackett Takes Centre Stage With A New Solo Album