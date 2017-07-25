Trending

The John Hackett Band announce We Are Not Alone

By Prog  

The John Hackett Band announce they’ll release their new album We Are Not Alone in September - which comes with bonus live disc

The John Hackett Band

The John Hackett Band have announced that they’ll release their new album later this year.

Titled We Are Not Alone, it’s scheduled to arrive on September 29 via Esoteric as a 2CD deluxe edition featuring a bonus disc comprising of live material.

A statement on the release reads: “Following on from the album 2015’s Another Life, prog flute player John Hackett presents an outstanding album by his newly formed band, featuring Nick Fletcher, Jeremy Richardson and Duncan Parsons.

“With a heady and eclectic mix of rock-solid songwriting, swirling mellotron and at times, free improvisation, the virtuosic flute and guitar performances shine through the memorable compositions.

“John’s brother Steve Hackett makes a special guest appearance on harmonica on Never Gonna Make A Dime which tells the true story of the family’s brief move to Canada in the 50s.”

The second disc of live material was recorded at the Classic Rock Society in 2016 and includes performances of songs from Hackett’s previous albums Checking Out Of London and Another Life.

Find a full tracklist for We Are Not Alone below along with the cover art.

The John Hackett Band We Are Not Alone tracklist

CD1

  1. Take Control Part 1
  2. Take Control Part 2
  3. Never Gonna Make A Dime
  4. Blue Skies Of Marazion
  5. Summer Lightning
  6. Queenie And Elmo’s Perfect Day
  7. Castles
  8. Ossian’s Lament
  9. Jericho
  10. Winds Of Change

CD2: Live At The Classic Rock Society 2016

  1. Another Life
  2. Look Up
  3. Life In Reverse
  4. Whispers
  5. Castles
  6. Burnt Down Trees
  7. Queenie And Elmo’s Perfect Day
  8. Poison Town
  9. Satellite
  10. Ego And ID
  11. Continental Quilt
  12. Libertango
  13. Overnight Snow
  14. Stella
  15. Forest
  16. Headlights
  17. Dreamtown
  18. Magazine
  19. Red Hair

