The Jesus Lizard announce first shows since 2009

Following the recent announcement that they had reunited, The Jesus Lizard have announced their first live shows since 2009.

The noise rock veterans disbanded in 1999 following the release of their last studio album Blue. They got back together ten years later before splitting again in 2010.

Now, vocalist David Yow, guitarist Duane Denison, bassist David Wm. Sims and drummer Mac McNeilly have scheduled six shows across the US, which will take place in December.

Yow tells Noisey: “I’m not going to be able to act like I’m 30. It wasn’t easy then, and now it’s motherfuckin’ hard.”

The band have been going back over their material for the shows, which will culminate in an appearance at the Day For Night Festival in Houston – and Sims reports everything is falling back into place.

He says: “I’ve been reviewing and rehearsing them the last few days. Once in a while I just stop and think to myself, ‘Man, I’m really enjoying playing this song.’

“I don’t think there’ll be any disagreement about some of the songs that were always in the setlist and went over well with audiences.”

Find a full list of The Jesus Lizard’s US tour dates below.

The Jesus Lizard 2017 US tour

Dec 08: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Dec 09: Chicago Metro, IL

Dec 10: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Dec 14: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

Dec 15: San Francisco The Independent, CA

Dec 16: Houston Day For Night Festival, TX

