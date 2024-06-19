The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Psychedelic Furs announce North American co-headline tour

The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Psychedelic Furs have unveiled plans to tour North America together in late September, October and early November.



Launching at Philadelphia's Franklin Music Hall on September 29, the Scottish indie-rock trailblazers and the English post-punk veterans will visit 27 cities on the trek, which will wind up at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California on November 9.

The Jesus and Mary Chain are touring in support of this year's electronica-tinged Glasgow Eyes album - "We’ve always been into music like Kraftwerk or Can," Jim Reid told Louder in February, "so it was something that should’ve been done years ago, but we’re doing it now" - while The Psychedelic Furs' most recent release was 2020's Made Of Rain.

Sep 29: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

Oct 01: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Oct 02: Boston Orpheum Theater, MA

Oct 04: New York The Beacon Theatre, NY

Oct 05: Brooklyn The Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Oct 06: Washington DC The Anthem

Oct 08: Rochester Kodak Center Music Hall, NY

Oct 09: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Canada

Oct 11: Detroit Masonic Cathedral Theater, MI

Oct 12: Indianapolis Murat Theatre, IN

Oct 13: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL

Oct 16: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Oct 17: St. Paul The Palace, MN

Oct 19: Des Moines Val-Air Ballroom, IA

Oct 20: St. Louis Stifel Theatre, MO

Oct 22: La Vista (Omaha) The Astro, NE

Oct 23: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Oct 24: Salina Stiefel Theatre, KS

Oct 26: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 29: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Oct 30: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Nov 01: Redding Civic Auditorium, CA

Nov 02: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Nov 03: Reno Grand Sierra Resort Grand Theatre, NV

Nov 06: Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center, CA

Nov 08: San Diego The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, CA

Nov 09: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 21.