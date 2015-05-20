The Great Discord issue Aging Man promo

The Great Discord have released a video for their track The Aging Man.

It’s taken from their upcoming debut album Duende, out on June 2 via Metal Blade Records. Vocalist Fia Kempe takes centre stage in the haunting clip.

The band say: “The video is a mix of a presentation of our band, and a visualisation of the concept behind our song, The Aging Man. The idea is that a man, facing his mortality, struggles with his impending death, here personified by Fia’s stage persona.

“Acting as a sort of inverted Saint Peter, or Charon, she is a gatekeeper, a guide, challenging his thoughts and beliefs about what is going to happen, and forces him to face his demons and his regrets. The game of chess is a symbol for this struggle.”