The Gift detail Awake & Dreaming reissue

The Gift have announced they’ll reissue their album Awake & Dreaming to mark its 10th anniversary next month.

It’s set for re-release on February 13 – and mainman Mike Morton has also confirmed the return to the lineup of guitarist Leroy James for the band’s future projects.

Morton tells Prog: “There’s a lot of excitement in The Gift camp at the moment. The re-release of Awake & Dreaming means a lot to the band, and to me personally. It was a labour of love, and for a whole bunch of reasons was rather overlooked back then, so it’s good to see it getting more love.

“On top of that, Leroy James has rejoined the band. He created the first album with me and is a good friend, so his is a kind of homecoming.

“When you add the fact that we now have Gabriele Baldocci, a renowned concert pianist, on keyboards, and Konchordat’s Neil Hayman on drums, it’s fair to say the jewels have been set in the crown.”

The release, which features artwork by Brian Mitchell, is initially limited to just 100 copies and will be launched with an illustrated lyric booklet. Find out more.

The Gift will celebrate the reissue at a Prog and House Of Progression-sponsored event at London’s Boston Music Room on February 23.

Awake & Dreaming tracklist