The Gift lead Bad Elephant Music showcase night

Bad Elephant Music have teamed up with Prog and House Of Progression to present a showcase night on February 23 at London’s Boston Music Room.

It’s set to feature labelmates The Gift, Twice Bitten, Tom Slatter and jh.

The Gift will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of debut album Awake And Dreaming, which is to be reissued by BEM in a deluxe version with new packaging. The title is available alongside ticket purchases and will also be on sale at the showcase, before a general release later in 2016.

Veterans Twice Bitten will focus on their 2015 album Late Cut, based on the duo’s 1985 release No Third Man. Slatter is working on his fifth album, set for launch next year, while jh’s fourth record also arrives in 2016.

Tickets for An Evening Of Bad Elephant Music are on sale now.