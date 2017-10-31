The Flower Kings reveal A Kingdom Of Colours (1995-2002) box set

The Flower Kings have announced plans to release the first part of a career-spanning anthology.

A Kingdom Of Colours (1995-2002) will launch as a 10-disc box set on December 15 via InsideOut Music, and covers the band’s material from Back In The World Of Adventures to Unfold The Future.

The set will also include a new interview with band leader Roine Stolt by journalist Dom Lawson.

The collection will also include the newly remixed and remastered version of Unfold The Future, which will also be released for the first time on vinyl later this week on November 3. It’ll be presented in a gatefold triple 180g vinyl package and will also include the album on double CD.

Stolt says: “For this re-release I have carefully remixed The Truth Will Set You Free, Devil’s Playground and Black & White – it wasn’t easy to find, or even remember, where all files resided.

“These remixes – more than one hour worth of music – are, as I see it, more detailed and better balanced, where I found this album to be painfully brutal, overly compressed and rough in the original 2002 mix, at times.”

Both A Kingdom Of Colours (1995-2002) and Unfold The Future are available for pre-order from InsideOut Music.

Find the full contents for A Kingdom Of Colours (1995-2002) below, along with an unboxing video for Unfold The Future.

A Kingdom Of Colours (1995-2002) contents

Back In The World Of Adventures

World Of Adventures Atomic Prince/kaleidoscope Go West Judas Train To Nowhere Oblivion Road Theme For A Hero Temple Of The Snakes My Cosmic Lover The Wonder Wheel Big Puzzle

Retropolis

Rhythm Of Life Retropolis Rhythm Of The Sea There Is More To This World Romancing The City The Melting Pot Silent Sorrow The Judas Kiss Retropolis By Night Flora Majora The Road Back Home

Stardust We Are

CD 1

In The Eyes Of The World A Room With A View Just This Once Church Of Your Heart Poor Mr. Rain’s Ordinary Guitar The Man Who Walked With Kings Circus Brimstone Crying Clown Compassion

CD 2

Pipes Of Peace The End Of Innocence The Merrygoround Don Of The Universe A Day At The Mall Different People Kingdom Of Lies If 28 Ghost Of The Red Cloud Hotel Nirvana Stardust We Are

Flower Power

CD 1

Garden Of Dreams - Dawn Garden Of Dreams - Simple Song Garden Of Dreams - Business Vamp Garden Of Dreams - All You Can Save Garden Of Dreams - Attack Of The Monster Briefcase Garden Of Dreams - Mr.hope Goes To Wall Street Garden Of Dreams - Did I Tell You Garden Of Dreams - Garden Of Dreams Garden Of Dreams - Don’t Let The D’evil In Garden Of Dreams - Love Is The Word Garden Of Dreams - There’s No Such Night Garden Of Dreams - The Mean Machine Garden Of Dreams - Dungeon Of The Deep Garden Of Dreams - Indian Summer Garden Of Dreams - Sunny Lane Garden Of Dreams - Gardens Revisited Garden Of Dreams - Shadowland Garden Of Dreams - The Final Deal Captain Capstan Ikea By Night Astral Dog

CD 2

Deaf, Numb & Blind Stupid Girl Corruption Power Of Kindness Psycedelic Postcard Hudson River Sirens Call 1998 Magic Pie Painter Calling Home Afterlife

Space Revolver

I Am The Sun (Pt. 1) Dream On Dreamer Rumble Fish Twist Monster Within Chicken Farmer Song Underdog You Don’t Know What You’ve Got Slave To Money A King‘s Prayer I Am The Sun (Pt. 2)

The Rainmaker

Last Minute On Earth World Without A Heart Road To Sanctuary The Rainmaker City Of Angels Elaine Thru The Walls Sword Of God Blessing Of A Smile Red Alert Serious Dreamers

Unfold The Future

CD 1

The Truth Will Set You Free (2017 remix) Monkey Business (2017 remaster) Black And White (2017 remix) Christianopel (2017 remaster) Silent Inferno (2017 remaster) The Navigator (2017 remaster) Vox Humana (2017 remaster)

CD 2

Genie In A Bottle (2017 remaster) Fast Lane (2017 remaster) Grand Old World (2017 remaster) Soul Vortex (2017 remaster) Rollin’ The Dice (2017 remaster) The Devil’s Danceschool (2017 remaster) Man Overboard (2017 remaster) Solitary Shell (2017 remaster) Devil’s Playground (2017 remix)

