The Fierce And The Dead to release new album in July

UK prog rockers The Fierce And The Dead have announced that they will release their latest album, News From The Invisible World, through Spencer Park Music on July 28.

The new album, the band's fourth, is the first to feature vocals, from bass player Kevin Feazey, and the band have previously released videos for the tracks Wonderful, Golden Thread and Photogenic Love.

“The album really digs deep into where we come from musically and sets up the path ahead, we've always found ways to do things differently, and now those doors are wide open," says bassist and singer Kevin Feazey. It came together over lockdown, which meant that we had a chance to take stock, see the music from a different perspective, and allow ourselves time to experiment with different textures and sounds. Adding vocals didn't seem like a dramatic step, but something that these pieces would benefit from, it felt obvious to us.”

The eight-track album has been five years in the making, in part due to the pandemic and guitarist Matt Stevens recovering from a cancer diagnosis, and features guests including Matt Jones (Jamie T/Beady Eye) on keys, Tom Hunt on backing vocals (Orange Clocks), and brass from Terry Edwards (PJ Harvey/Gallon Drunk).

The artwork has once again been created by acclaimed comic book artist Mark Buckingham, who also created the cover for 2018's The Euphoric. You can view the new artwork and tracklisting below.

The Fierce And The Dead will launch the album with a live appearance at London’s Black Heart on October 14. The band will announce a UK headline tour for 2024 shortly.

Pre-order News From The Invisible World.

(Image credit: Spencer Park Music)

The Fierce And The Dead: News From The Invisible World

1. The Start

2. Shake The Jar

3. Golden Thread

4. Photogenic Love

5. Wonderful

6. Non-Player

7. What A Time To Be Alive

8. Nostalgia Now