The Fierce And The Dead announce March London show

UK instrumental prog rocker The Fierce And The Dead have announced a headline show at Islington's Hope And Anchor for March 5. It's a warm up for the band's forthcoming appearance at next year's Prognosis Festival.

"It’s the full 90 minute headline show," the band tell Prog. "The last time we did this tickets sold out 4 hours after they went on sale."

True to their word, at the time of writing their are only a handful of tickets left for the show.

Tickets cost £13.20 (which includes booking fee) and are available here.

Be quick...