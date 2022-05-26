The evil that pens do: Join Eddie’s art club with Iron Maiden's new colouring book

Last year, just in time for Christmas, Iron Maiden released their first colouring book – now they’ve announced plans to launch a sequel this summer.

The band have joined forces with Fantoons for Iron Maiden: The Official Colouring Book, and it’s set to be released on June 30. The book will span 72-pages and feature Maiden mascot Eddie down through the ages, reinterpretations of classic Iron Maiden cover art, new designs of the band and even a mock-up Killers Atari 2600 video game box.

Fantoons say: “With over 2000 live performances, 100 million record sales, millions of fans around the globe and 17 monumental studio albums, Iron Maiden is rightfully heralded as one of the most significant rock bands in the world.

“Alongside their incredible riffs, Iron Maiden's vast catalogue of music paints a collage of mesmerising imagery and weaves unforgettable and haunting tales.

“Created by artists of the award-winning animation studio – and huge fans of the band – Fantoons, this official Iron Maiden colouring book showcases artwork inspired by the band's exhilarating sound, gripping storytelling and humour.

“Choose your colours, crank the music loud and enjoy this unique colouring book from one of the greatest bands of all-time. A must-have for any Iron Maiden fan. Colour outside the lines at your own risk... you know Eddie is watching.”

Iron Maiden are currently back out on the road across Europe on the latest leg of their Legacy Of The Beast world tour.

The band are also the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine (opens in new tab) which looks back on their Fear Of The Dark album to mark its 30th anniversary. Issue 362 is out now and also features Ghost, Cradle Of Filth, Five Finger Death Punch, Chris Jericho a look at the new season of Stranger Things and more.

(Image credit: Iron Maiden/Fantoons)