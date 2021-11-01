Christmas will not be drab this year: Iron Maiden launch official colouring book

With only 54 days left to Christmas, Eyesore Merch and Iron Maiden have combined their considerable might to ensure that this year's shopping will be a breeze. They've announced the publication of an official Iron Maiden colouring book.

The cleverly titled Official Iron Maiden Colouring Book will be published on December 6, and will feature 25 classic album covers and other images. The books are licensed and endorsed by the band, and are printed on high quality paper.

"Every effort has gone into making sure these books do justice to the legacy of Iron Maiden, and give fans another reason to enjoy some of the most beautiful and creative artwork from this band," say the publisher. "And not only that colouring has proven significant mental health benefits including mindfulness, relaxation and increased focus, and can be enjoyed by any age group."

They are not making this up. According to research conducted by the University of Otago in New Zealand in 2017, "daily colouring can improve some negative psychological outcomes and... may provide an effective, inexpensive, and highly accessible self-help tool."

The co-author of the study, Dr Tamlin Conner, added, “With its low risk and accessibility, we feel comfortable adding colouring-in to the growing list of creative activities for improving mental health outcomes."

Previous colouring books published by Eyesore include volumes dedicated to Thin Lizzy, Megadeth, Alice Cooper, Motorhead and Judas Priest, while Feral House published a black metal colouring book in 2017.

The Official Iron Maiden Colouring Book will be published on December 6, but is available to pre-order now.