The Enid launch live DVD pre-order

The Enid have begun taking pre-orders for the DVD version of their recent The Bridge show, which they toured earlier this year.

It was filmed in March at London’s Union Chapel, and it’ll be released on September 4, with those who order before June 14 being credited in the sleeve.

Sales will go towards funding the band’s ambitious follow-up show, Dust, which will be directed by Kate Bush collaborator Simon Drake.

Frontman Joe Payne tells Prog: “We were quite overwhelmed by the response to The Bridge. For months we were in a panic that the tour might upset a lot of people, because it’s very different to anything The Enid was known for.

“To our delight it created a real buzz of excitement – it’s without doubt our most welcomed idea since the 1980s.”

The show, set in fictional Eniland, explored concepts of nationalism, capitalism, propaganda and self-sacrifice. Payne says: “It’s actually quite a frightening concept. We made a joke out of a lot of political and social issues, but since then a lot of our jokes have become reality, which is terrifying.

“Perhaps that’s why it was so successful – people were able to see a reflection of the world around them.”

And he vows: “There’s no turning back now. Dust, the next tour, will have to be even more spectacular, and we’re delighted to be working on it with illusionist and creative director Simon Drake.”

The Bridge can be pre-ordered via The Enid’s website.