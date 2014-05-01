The Enid confirm 40th anniversary show

The Enid have confirmed a 40th anniversary show in which they’ll perform classic album Aerie Faerie Nonsense in full.

It takes place at the Stables in Milton Keynes on June 6. The rendition of the 1977 record will be preceded by a set of tracks written by the current lineup of Robert John Godfrey’s band, fronted by Joe Payne.

The Enid say: “Act One of this extravaganza will be a statement, including music from the band’s latest release Invicta, which was nominated for Best Album at the 2013 Prog Awards.

“Music from the upcoming album of classical pieces will receive a debut at the event.

“Act Two will include an exclusive performance of fan favourite Fand, the first since its climactic presentation at the Symphony Hall, Bimingham, in 2011. The band will also perform all other material from Aerie Faerie Nonsense.”

Tickets for the anniversary show are on sale now.

Godfrey, who’s suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, is helping The Enid prepare for a future without him. He’ll continue to appear with the band until a replacement keyboardist is secured.

Prog last month debuted the band’s video for Witch Hunt.