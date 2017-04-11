The Eden House announce Songs For The Broken Ones

The Eden House have released details for their third album.

Titled Songs For The Broken Ones, it will launch on June 23 and features a variety of guest singers and musicians – including Monica Richards from Faith & The Muse.

Anathema’s Lee Douglas, Louise Crane, Meg Pettitt, Kelli Ali of Sneaker Pimps, Bob Loveday of Penguin Cafe Orchestra and The Mission’s Simon Hinkler also join the core duo of guitarist Stephen Carey and Fields Of The Nephilim bassist Tony Pettitt.

The collective’s music on the record is described as embellishing “lush layers of violin and diverse female vocals, leading them to be described on Wikipedia as ethereal wave.

“Without betraying their goth-rock roots, The Eden House expand their horizons working with top musicians from the prog-rock and trip-hop worlds to create their unique fusion sound.”

In addition, the band have released a 12-minute audio preview of the album. Listen to it below.

The Eden House formed in 2009 and have previously collaborated with a wide range of singers, including Evi Vine and All About Eve’s Julianne Regan.

Songs For The Broken Ones is now available for pre-order. The Eden House are expected to reveal UK and European live dates in the near future.

The Eden House Songs For The Broken Ones tracklist