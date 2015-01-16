Motley Crue movie lands Jackass director

Jackass director Jeff Tremaine has signed up to work on Motley Crue film The Dirt.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Focus Features has acquired rights to the film, which is based on the band’s bestselling autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band – written by Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Nikki Sixx with author Neil Strauss.

With Tremaine on board as director, the band members will act as co-producers on a screenplay penned by Rich Wilkes and Tom Kapinos.

Casting is due to begin shortly. Last year, Tommy Lee told GMI Rock News that unknown actors will likely be cast. He said: “Getting known actors would not do anybody or the film or the band or any of that stuff justice.

“I think watching a well-known actor play Vince or myself or Nikki or Mick would be weird, because all of those other movies they’ve done would be attached to that character, and it would be real hard to remove those. There’s a lot of up-and-coming young actors that are fucking amazing.”

Meanwhile, Vince Neil has reiterated his desire for Motley Crue to wind down their final tour at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles. He tells the Las Vegas Sun: “I hope we can have our final after-party at the Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip where we began 34 years ago if it hasn’t been torn down by then. It would be a fitting place to celebrate the beginning and the end.”