Motley Crue begin reloading their YouTube channel with classic clips and more

Motley Crue are firmly back in the spotlight thanks to the release of their long-awaited biopic The Dirt.

The film will launch on Netflix on March 22, with Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars hooking up in the studio last year to record four songs for the soundtrack.

They released the first single The Dirt (Est. 1981) last month and we’re all waiting to hear their other new songs: Ride With The Devil, Crash And Burn and their cover of Madonna’s Like A Virgin.

And, with the Crue’s popularity soaring once again, the band have reactivated their YouTube channel by uploading some of their classic videos along with some clips relating to The Dirt.

There’s a short teaser video showing the band back in the studio, the official trailer for The Dirt and the promo videos for Dr. Feelgood and Looks That Kill – both branded with the movie title.

Expect more to appear over the coming days and weeks.

Last week, bassist Sixx spoke with Classic Rock about what the future holds for the Crue now that they’ve reconnected after calling it a day on New Year’s Eve 2015.

Here's everything you need to know about The Dirt.

Motley Crue: The Dirt Soundtrack

1. The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

2. Red Hot

3. On With The Show

4. Live Wire

5. Merry-Go-Round

6. Take Me To The Top

7. Piece Of Your Action

8. Shout At The Devil

9. Looks That Kill

10. Too Young To Fall In Love

11. Home Sweet Home

12. Girls, Girls, Girls

13. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

14. Kickstart My Heart

15. Dr. Feelgood

16. Ride With The Devil

17. Crash And Burn

18. Like A Virgin