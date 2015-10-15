Defiled iceberg gig set for Guinness Book Of records

The Defiled have earned a place in the Guinness Book Of World Records for their performance on an iceberg.

The London-based band played a live 30-minute set in Greenland as part of Jagermeister’s Ice Cold Gig series last year and used some of the footage in their video for Five Minutes. A documentary on the expedition was also released.

Now the stunt will be included in the 2016 edition of the Guinness Book Of World Records for becoming the first band to ever play an iceberg.

Keyboard player The AvD says: “Breaking Records certainly makes an interesting change from making them. As a child this was a book of wonder and excitement, so it’s pretty mindblowing to open this book and see myself and my bandmates looking back at me.“

The group are on the road in the UK next year as support for In This Moment.

IN THIS MOMENT / THE DEFILED UK TOUR 2016

Jan 21: London The Forum

Jan 22: Birmingham Institute

Jan 23: Glasgow Barrowland

Jan 24: Manchester The Ritz