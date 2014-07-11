The Defiled plan UK tour with Avatar

The Defiled are hitting the road in November for a headline tour of the UK – and the band say they were desperate to squeeze in another run of dates in before the end of the year.

Fresh from opening the main stage at Sonisphere, the metallers have confirmed 10 shows with Avatar as special guests.

The AvD says: “The last UK tour in February was awesome – we just had to get one more in before the year is out.

“It all started over here. The people here get us more than anywhere else in the world. We’re bringing some awesome special guests with us in the form of Avatar – like minded blackened souls who understand the importance of putting on a good show – so make sure you get down early.

“This is going to be our last UK headline run for Daggers, so let’s make it count.”

The Defiled 2014 UK tour

24 Nov: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

25 Nov: Glasgow Cathouse

26 Nov: Stoke Sugarmill

27 Nov: London O2 Academy Islington

28 Dec: Brighton Audio

29 Dec: Leeds Cockpit

01 Dec: Manchester Academy 3

02 Dec: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

03 Dec: Bristol Thekla

04 Dec: Southampton Talking Heads