The Dear Hunter detail 2016 UK tour

The Dear Hunter have revealed the dates for their Rebirth UK tour in March.

The indie-rock outfit, who put out their sixth album Act IV: Rebirth in Reprise in September, will be hitting eight cities on their UK run.

They recently toured the US with post-hardcore five-piece Gates and San Diego’s CHON to promote their latest record.

Tickets for all eight dates will go on sale from 10am GMT on December 18 (Friday) via their website.

Dear Hunter UK Rebirth Tour 2016

March 07: Bristol Lantern

March 08: Brighton Bleach

March 10: Norwich Waterfront Studio

March 11: Manchester Deaf Institute

March 12: Edinburgh Electric Circus

March 14: Liverpool Nordic

March 15: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

March 16: London Dome