The Dear Hunter detail 2016 UK tour

The Dear Hunter have revealed the dates for their Rebirth UK tour in March.
The indie-rock outfit, who put out their sixth album Act IV: Rebirth in Reprise in September, will be hitting eight cities on their UK run.
They recently toured the US with post-hardcore five-piece Gates and San Diego’s CHON to promote their latest record.
Tickets for all eight dates will go on sale from 10am GMT on December 18 (Friday) via their website.
Dear Hunter UK Rebirth Tour 2016
March 07: Bristol Lantern
March 08: Brighton Bleach
March 10: Norwich Waterfront Studio
March 11: Manchester Deaf Institute
March 12: Edinburgh Electric Circus
March 14: Liverpool Nordic
March 15: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge
March 16: London Dome