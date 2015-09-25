The Dead Weather issue Be Still video

The Dead Weather have released a video for their track Be Still.

Mainman Jack White directed the shoot for the song which features on their album Dodge & Burn, released today (September 25) via Third Man Records.

The album features remixes and remastered versions of four seven-inch singles previously released exclusively through Third Man’s The Vault mail order service along with four new tracks.

The band said: “With the members of the band heavily involved in other projects, The Dead Weather will not be touring in support of the new album.

“Thankfully the thick and heavy Dodge & Burn will satisfy your urges for the dark magic that is The Dead Weather for a very long time.”

They released a stream of Cop And Go earlier this month and previously issued a video for I Feel Love.