The Dead Weather confirm Dodge & Burn release date

The Dead Weather have given a firm release date for their upcoming third album.

Jack White and co previously said Dodge & Burn would be out in September, and have now confirmed it’ll be issued on September 25 via Third Man Records.

The supergroup also features Alison Mosshart, Dean Fertitia and Jack Lawrence and Dodge & Burn will include remixed and remastered versions of four seven-inch singles previously released exclusively via Third Man’s The Vault mail order service. Four new tracks will also be included.

The band said: “With the members of the band heavily involved in other projects, The Dead Weather will not be touring in support of the new album. Thankfully the thick and heavy Dodge & Burn will satisfy your urges for the dark magic that is The Dead Weather for a very long time.”