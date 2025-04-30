Sharon Osbourne remembers first thoughts when she laid eyes on Ozzy: “What the f*ck?!”

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Sharon Osbourne first saw her husband at a Black Sabbath show when she was 18 – and it was unlike anything she’d experienced before

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne together in 2020
(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sharon Osbourne has revealed what ran through her head the first time she laid eyes on Ozzy.

Talking in the new issue of Metal Hammer, the businesswoman and TV personality, who’s managed Ozzy since he went solo in 1979, reveals that she first saw her future husband when he was onstage with Black Sabbath at the Marquee Club in London.

She adds that the first words that came to her upon seeing him were, “What the fuck?”

Sharon explains: “I was 18 when I first heard of Black Sabbath, and I saw them at the Marquee. I had never heard anything like it – it was so different. At first I was like, ‘What the fuck is this?’”

Sleep Token on the cover of Metal Hammer issue 400, with a black background

(Image credit: Future)

She continues: “And then I saw Ozzy come out and the way he was performing. My whole thing was, I loved to see the singer with three back-up singers doing dances in evening suits. Maybe a bit of a brass section. And it was like, ‘What the fuck?’ And then I got into it. It was one of those magic nights where the Marquee was sweating.”

Sabbath were managed by Sharon’s father, Don Arden, and she took on the role of overseeing Ozzy’s career after the frontman was fired from the band. While speaking with Hammer, she describes that period, during which Ozzy was dealing with substance issues, as “the worst time of his life”.

“I didn’t understand at that time in my life about alcoholism and drug addiction,” she says. “I just thought people did too much of it and they could stop at any time they wanted, but they just didn’t want to. And Ozzy was in the worst time of his life.

“He thought, ‘It’s all over, I’ll go back to Birmingham and sit in the pub all day.’ And I said to him, ‘You can do it. You can definitely do it.’ And he didn’t think it would ever be a reality, and then look what happened. It was like something from a movie.”

Sharon and Ozzy married in 1982 and have three children: Aimee (born 1983), Kelly (1984) and Jack (1985). The family, except Aimee, starred in the reality TV series The Osbournes from 2002 to 2005. Sharon also judged on UK talent programme The X Factor from 2004 to 2007 and co-hosted US talk show The Talk from 2010 to 2021.

Ozzy and the original Sabbath lineup – composed of the singer, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – will both play their final-ever shows at the Back To The Beginning event at Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5. Metallica, Slayer, Guns N’ Roses and other superstar rock and metal bands will appear at the all-day celebration, and proceeds will go to various local charities.

As well as the interview with Sharon, the new Hammer reveals the inside story of Sleep Token’s monumental ascent, as told by the people who saw it firsthand. There are two exclusive covers to collect. Order your copy now and get it delivered directly to your door.

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer

"They completely destroyed the bar we were playing and broke a waitress’s leg. It was a trainwreck." Inside the chaos and carnage of Acid Bath - the great lost Louisiana sludge metal band.

"A rollercoaster of epic musical detours, great songwriting and completely unhinged twists and turns": Halestorm announce upcoming album details and mammoth tour

Cult US proggers Happy The Man's first two albums to be remastered and reissued
See more latest
Most Popular
Happy The Man
Cult US proggers Happy The Man's first two albums to be remastered and reissued
Tangerine Dream
Tangerine Dream announce new From Virgin To Quantum Years: Coventry Cathedral 22 live album
Sammy Hagar onstage
Sammy Hagar thinks he knows why Alex Van Halen is angry at him and it's nothing to do with music
Roger Daltrey onstage with an acoustic guitar
"Much as I appreciate you, I am not going to play Pinball Wizard!" Watch Roger Daltrey engage in lively conversation with entitled heckler
Halestorm studio portrait
"A rollercoaster of epic musical detours, great songwriting and completely unhinged twists and turns": Halestorm announce upcoming album details and mammoth tour
Metallica in 1996
Metallica are going to re-release their Load
Kneecap at Reading festival, 2024
Kneecap issue defiant statement amid news that counter-terrorism police are analysing footage from two past shows, as calls for the Irish band to be removed from UK festival bills escalate
Mike Peters of The Alarm performs at O2 Academy Brixton on March 11, 2016 in London, England.
The Alarm's Mike Peters has died after a 30 year battle with blood cancer
Two pictures of Sleep Token frontman Vessel in his mask, one with a white background and one with a black background
Sleep Token are on the cover of Metal Hammer’s 400th issue – and there are two collectible covers to choose from
Soundgarden in 2012
“I came from a subculture of rock that didn’t quite get what all the fuss is about.” Soundgarden's Kim Thayil originally didn't see the point of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but says Chris Cornell would be “stoked” about Soundgarden being inducted