If you're looking for a completely different kind of metal event to spend your money on this summer while also trying to find a way to cram in a nice holiday break, you are in some serious kinda luck. This July, Malta Metal Weekend takes over the beautiful Southern Europe island country of Malta for a weekend of riffs, sunshine and stunning scenery.

Boasting an incredible lineup of some of heavy music's most revered and respected bands, Malta Metal Weekend 2025 is absolutely a must-visit event - and that's before we get to why Malta itself is such a fantastic choice for anyone wanting a weekend of historical sight-seeing, culture and a nice bit of sun and sea (more on all that later).

Playing this year's weekender, which takes place from July 4-6, are Swedish progressive death metal royalty Opeth, cult gothic metal supergroup Cemetary Skyline, orchestral metal favourites Apocalyptica, Queensrÿche legend Geoff Tate and the undisputed kings of prog metal, Dream Theater. You can either book a full weekend ticket to catch all the action (prices start at just over €250) or individual day tickets should you prefer a shorter stay (day tickets start at just under €75 depending on the day). There are also a range of Malta Metal Weekend-approved accommodation options available with special rates.

Need more convincing (how could you with a lineup like that)? As well as the music, you can also spend your days wandering around Malta itself, taking a stroll around the beautiful, UNESCO-listed Valletta, touring the stunning local lagoons or going on a guided quad biking adventure. Or, just sit back, relax and enjoy the sun - you may need the energy for all that kickass prog metal in the evening!

Tickets for Malta Metal Weekend are available now - for more information, head to https://www.maltametalweekend.com/.

You can also follow Malta Metal Weekend on Facebook and Instagram.