Heart team up with James Hetfield for Beautiful Broken title track

Heart have released a lyric video for their track Beautiful Broken.

It’s lifted from their album of the same name, which is out on July 8, and is Ann and Nancy Wilson’s first record since 2012’s Fanatic.

The song features a guest vocal performance from Metallica mainman James Hetfield, and appeared in its original form as a bonus track on their last full-length release.

Ann Wilson tells Rolling Stone: “The neo-punk Beautiful Broken is a raw, muscular look at a ripped and torn beauty – a fabulous insanity.

“James Hetfield of Metallica makes a surprise appearance uttering the clarifying message, ‘Just like you and me,’ just to make sure this girl doesn’t feel special. It’s a ripper from the folks who brought you Break and Barracuda.”

Heart recorded several other older tracks for the album including Down On Me, Sweet Darlin’ and City’s Burning – but it’ll also feature three new cuts.

Ann Wilson adds: “Those songs may have fallen through the cracks, in a way, because of where radio was at the time when they were first released.

“Rediscovering those songs, I found ways they emotionally still speak to me.”

Heart will head out on there road with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick in July.

Heart Beautiful Broken tracklist

Beautiful Broken Two Sweet Darlin’ Jump Johnny Moon Heaven City’s Burnin’ Down On Me One Word Language Of Love

Jul 14: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 16: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 17: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 19: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion, IL

Jul 21: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 22: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OJ

Jul 24: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 25: Wallingford Oakdale Theatre, CT

Jul 27: Darien Center Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 28: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 30: Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Jul 31: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 15: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Aug 18: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 19: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 21: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 23: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Aug 24: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 26: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 27: Ridgefield Amphitheatre Northwest, WA

Aug 29: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 30: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 08: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 10: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 11: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 13: Virginia Beach Veterans United Hoam Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Sep 14: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Sep 16: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 17: Atlanta Chastain Park Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 19: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Sep 20: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Sep 22: Tampa Midflorida Credit Unio Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 23: West Palm Veach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL