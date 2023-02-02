The Dave Foster Band stream brand new single Dive In

Anglo-Dutch proggers The Dave Foster Band have streamed their brand new single Dive In, which you can listen to below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album Glimmer, which they will release the new album through English Electric recordings on April 24 (with the digital version following on May 19). The album is the follow-up to the band's 2019 release Nocebo.

"Dive In is about ‘diving in’, head first, after being hurt, trusting your own instinct and daring to be vulnerable by opening yourself up again," vocalist Dinet Poortman explains. "Good things can come from it and you let some ‘glimmer’ back into your life."

Poortman, guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Dave Foster and keyboard player Riccardo Romano will perform a DFB acoustic set at the first Marillion Weekend of 2023 in Port Zélande, Netherlands on Saturday March 18.

Foster recently announced that he was having to step back from performing Big Big Train due to commitments with the Steve Rothery Band. He will be replaced for the band;s upcoming live shows my Italian guitarist Maria Barbieri.

“I really wish I could be in two places and bands at once, but I can’t," says Foster. "Maria Barbieri is an amazing talent and I know she will do a brilliant job in my absence before I return on stage with BBT in 2024.”

Glimmer has been produced by Foster, the album features guest musicians that include bassist Neil Fairclough (Queen + Adam Lambert), drummer Leon Parr (Steve Rothery Band), pianist Anthony Hindley and string arranger Stephen Boyce Buckley.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. A single will be released in January.

Pre-order Glimmer UK.

Pre-order Glimmer US.