The Damned announce Evil Spirits tour

British punk legends The Damned have announced a UK tour for early 2018. The Evil Spirit tour will kick off with a date in Newcastle on January 26, and culminate with a show at London’s forum on February 17. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday.

The band supported Green Day at the British Summer Time Festival in London at the weekend, and have recently returned from a US tour celebrating their 40th anniversary.

The Damned Evil Spirits Tour

Jan 26: O2 Academy, Newcastle

Jan 27: Caird Hall, Dundee

Jan 28: 02 Academy, Glasgow

Jan 30: O2 Academy, Leeds

Jan 31: Academy 1, Manchester

Feb 02: O2 Academy, Birmingham

Feb 03: O2 Academy, Leicester

Feb 04: Rock City, Nottingham

Feb 06: Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

Feb 07: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Feb 09: Great Hall, Cardiff

Feb 10: 02 Academy Bristol, Bristol

Feb 13: O2 Guildhall, Southampton

Feb 14: De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

Feb 17: O2 Forum, London

