The Damned announce Evil Spirits tour

British punk legends The Damned have announced a UK tour for early 2018. The Evil Spirit tour will kick off with a date in Newcastle on January 26, and culminate with a show at London’s forum on February 17. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday.
The band supported Green Day at the British Summer Time Festival in London at the weekend, and have recently returned from a US tour celebrating their 40th anniversary.
The Damned Evil Spirits Tour
Jan 26: O2 Academy, Newcastle
Jan 27: Caird Hall, Dundee
Jan 28: 02 Academy, Glasgow
Jan 30: O2 Academy, Leeds
Jan 31: Academy 1, Manchester
Feb 02: O2 Academy, Birmingham
Feb 03: O2 Academy, Leicester
Feb 04: Rock City, Nottingham
Feb 06: Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
Feb 07: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
Feb 09: Great Hall, Cardiff
Feb 10: 02 Academy Bristol, Bristol
Feb 13: O2 Guildhall, Southampton
Feb 14: De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill
Feb 17: O2 Forum, London
