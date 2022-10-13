The Cult share arty video for new single Mirror

The Cult have shared their video for Mirror, the third single lifted from their new album Under The Midnight Sun.



Under The Midnight Sun was produced by Tom Dalgety, who's also worked with Pixies, Ghost, Killing Joke and Therapy?, and was inspired by vocalist Ian Astbury's experience at the Provinssirock festival, held in the city of Seinäjoki in Southern Ostrobothnia, Western Finland, back in 1986.

"It’s three in the morning, the sun’s up, and there’s all these beautiful people in this halcyon moment,” reminisces Astbury. “People are laying on the grass, making out, drinking, smoking. There were rows of flowers at the front of the stage from the performances earlier that evening. It was an incredible moment.

“When the world stopped, I had this moment to write in real time, to calculate. I was compelled by this vision, this anomaly, this memory, of being under the midnight sun. Tom helped us bring a new musical shape and frequency to our process.

“At the core of it all, music contains the vibrational frequency of how we once communicated before we could even speak. Bird songs, animal calls, string theory, quantum physics, psychedelics. The record ultimately is about finding and uniting beauty in those strangely natural moments."

Speaking to the Los Angles Daily News last month, Astbury described the band's follow-up to 2016's Hidden City, as "a really honest, authentic depiction of where we are today."

He added, “It’s a very focused record and it’s layered, it’s dense, it’s celebratory and it gets dark. There’s a lot in this record. It’s an amalgamation of The Cult’s major influences, the DNA of the band all culminating in a very special moment.”

The album is currently at number 4 on the UK's midweek albums chart.

Watch the video for Mirror below: