The Cult announce Sonic Temple US tour

The Cult have announce a US leg of their tour to mark the 30th anniversary of their Sonic Temple album.

Ian Astbury, Billy Duffy and co. previously revealed they’d play shows across the UK in October, with the US dates following throughout December.

The shows will get under way with a set at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair on December 6 and wrap up at Boston’s House Of Blues on the 14th of the month.

Spirit Animal will be support on all US shows.

A statement on the tour reads: “Setlists for the shows will draw from The Cult’s 10 studio albums with the centrepiece being a super set that's focused on the core songs from Sonic Temple – a pivotal album that brought together the alternative and hard rock audiences.

“Some of these songs have not been performed since the album was originally released in 1989.

“Produced by the legendary Bob Rock, Sonic Temple had four chart-topping singles: Fire Woman, Edie (Ciao Baby), Sun King and Sweet Soul Sister. Sonic Temple proved to be an important moment for both the band and the wider rock scene.”

Find a list of the US dates below.

Looking back on the album, vocalist Astbury said: “We wanted to retain our core DNA as we went deeper into psych and hard rock influences.

“It was a complete immersion for me into art, film, music, poetry and literature, weaving those influences into what was to become Sonic Temple.

“The band was becoming more popular. We were in uncharted waters. Most of the bands we had come up with had split up or fallen off. We were accelerating. There was no real time to breathe. We were forming new allegiances and breaking the glass ceiling of ‘the indie outsider.'"

On October 4, The Cult will release a 30th anniversary edition of Sonic Temple through Beggars Banquet which will be spread across five discs and feature the 1989 album along with live cuts, previously unreleased tracks and demos.

The Cult Sonic Temple US tour dates

Dec 06: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Dec 07: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Dec 08: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Dec 10: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Dec 12: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino - Fox Theater, CT

Dec 13: Atlantic City Hard Rock Casino - The Sound Waves Theater, NJ

Dec 14: Boston House Of Blues, MA