The Contortionist announce European tour

The Contortionist have announced a European tour for later this year.

The Indiana outfit will kick off the run of 15 dates in Venice on August 3 and bring the tour to a conclusion with a set in Leeds on August 22.

They’ll be joined on the road by Azusa, while The Contortionist will also play several festivals including ArcTanGent.

Keyboardist Eric Guenther says: “We are thrilled to announce that we will be adventuring across the sea one more time on the Clairvoyant tour cycle to perform a series of shows and festival dates.

“A highlight of the year, we can’t wait to celebrate with our European friends one more time before beginning the next chapter for The Contortionist. Hope to see everyone there!”

The Contortionist are currently on tour across North America with Animals As Leaders and Moon Tooth.

The Contortionist 2019 European tour

Aug 03: Venice Argo 16, Italy (without Azusa)

Aug 04: Milan Circolo Svolta, Italy (without Azusa)

Aug 06: Wiesbaden Kesselhaus, Germany

Aug 07: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Aug 08: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland (without Azusa)

Aug 09: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 10: Berlin Music & Frieden, Germany

Aug 11: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Aug 13: Nijmegen Merelyn, Netherlands

Aug 14: Cologne Club Volta, Germany

Aug 15: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 17: Bristol Arctangent Festival, UK

Aug 19: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland (without Azusa)

Aug 20: Belfast Speakeasy, UK (without Azusa)

Aug 22: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK