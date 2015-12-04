The Blues Magazine issue 26 out now

The latest issue of The Blues Magazine is on sale now.

Van Morrison is the cover star of issue 26, where, in an exclusive and rare interview, he reflects on his life and career and how he started the blues scene in Belfast.

The magazine also lists the best 50 albums of the year, super-producer Mike Vernon opens his archives, and Songhoy Blues talk about how they fled civil war in their hometown in Mali and how they’ve managed to reach international audiences.

There are also interviews with Tom Jones, Chris Rea, Leslie West and The Zombies, while regular features include a Call & Response with PP Arnold, an Under The Influence with Jona Lewie and Nine Below Zero’s Dennis Greaves in First Time I Met The Blues.

The cover CD features a selection of 15 of the best blues cuts from 2015, including tracks by Joe Bonamassa, Walter Trout, Sonny Landreth, King King, Samantha Fish, Beth Hart and Robert Kray.

The latest issue can be purchased and is available via TeamRock+.