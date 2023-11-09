"The blare of the great horn shall resound once again!" Enslaved announce UK and European tour for March

Psychedelic prog-metallers Enslaved have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe for March.

The new 16-date run takes the band across 10 different countries, starting at London's Islington Assembly Hall on March 6 and runs through to Warsaw in Poland in March 24.

“Friends! In March it is happening," exclaims Enslaved bassist and vocalist Grutle Kjellson. "The blare of the great horn shall resound once again, and Heimdal will guide you through pain and anxiety and to victory! In other words; we are going to tour Europe again! Due to events and circumstances beyond everybody’s control, our first European club tour since 2018 as a matter of fact! No less! Looking forward to see you all again. Alu Alu Laukar!!"

Enslaved released their most recent album, Heimdal, through Nuclear Blast Records earlier this year. The band have also been announced for this year's Bloodstock Festival which takes place at Catton Hall in Derbyshiore from August 9-11.

Tickets will go on-sale Friday November 10 at 10am GMT/11am CET. Support on the comes from British post-hardcore quartet Svalbard and US metallers Wayfarer.

ENSLAVED UK & EUROPEAN TOUR 2024:

Mar 6: UK London Islington Assembly Hall

Mar 7: UK Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Mar 8: UK Manchester Club Academy

Mar 9: UK Glasgow Slay

Mar 10: IE Dublin Opium

Mar 12: NED Helmond Cacaofabriek

Mar 13: FRA Paris La Machine

Mar 14: SWI Geneva PTR/l'Usine

Mar 15: FRA Montpellier Victoire 2

Mar 16: ITA Milan Legend

Mar 18: CZE Prague Futurum

Mar 19: AUT Vienna Szene

Mar 21: GER Cologne Club Volta

Mar 22: GER Leipzig Taubchenthal

Mar 23: GER Berlin Hole44

Mar 24: POL Warsaw Proxima

Get tickets.

