The Black Dahlia Murder have released a video for their track Receipt.

It’s taken from their seventh album Abysmal, released last week via Metal Blade Records.

Frontman Trevor Strnad said of the album: “It sees the band in a darker, faster and more melancholic place than anything we’ve done to date. It’s wrought with emotion on a scale that we haven’t reached with our previous attempts.”

The Black Dahlia Murder recently announced a European tour, which starts in the UK in January.