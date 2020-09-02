The best Prime Day headphones deals 2020: what to expect and where to find the biggest bargains

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is on the horizon. Originally created by Amazon, but now a global phenomenon which is almost as big as the Black Friday behemoth, Prime Day is a great opportunity to pick up a bargain on everything from smart speakers and video doorbells, to high-res music streaming subscriptions and booze. For music fans, it’s the Prime Day headphones deals that are often the biggest incentive to part with cash.

Will Prime Day 2020 deliver slashed prices on Apple AirPods Pros, or bargain basement Sony WH-1000XM3s now the XM4s have been launched? Whether you’re looking for a cheap pair of budget wireless headphones for rocking Spotify playlists on your commute, or you fancy some noise cancelling earbuds for sweating it out at the gym, we’ll be sharing all the latest headphones news and deals right here.

When is Prime Day?

This year, Prime Day is slated to take place on 13 and 14 October (watch this space for official confirmation). Usually Prime Day kicks off in July, but for obvious reasons that didn’t happen this year.

The 13/14 is when some of the biggest bargains will be unleashed, but previous experience indicates that you can expect to start seeing great Prime Day headphones deals kicking in from early-September.

With Black Friday coming the following month in November, the discounts will come hard and fast right the way through until Christmas. Talking of the C-word, Prime Day could be a great opportunity to get the jump on your Xmas gift buying – no-one likes paying the price of leaving things to the last minute.

Where to find the best deals

Deals will be everywhere around Prime Day 2020, and navigating through the noise can be as stressful as it was trying to buy tickets for Slipknot’s last UK tour. We’d recommend heading straight for Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis in the UK, and Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy in the US. Traditionally they have been the first choice for picking up the best Prime Day headphones bargains.

If you can’t be arsed doing the research yourself, this page is the place to look. We’ll have deals snipers stationed everywhere in the lead up to and during the event and publishing our best finds right here.

A quick word of advice: if you come across an epic deal on a pair of AirPods, or some killer wireless headphones, don’t sit on it for too long on as these deals are almost always stock- or time-limited.

How to prepare

With that in mind, we’d suggest doing your research well ahead of time, so when the right deal comes along you’re ready to pull the trigger. Check out our buyer’s guides (see below), work out what you need from your next pair of headphones and set a budget. Offers will be flying at you from all angles and you don’t want to get blinded by choice.

What Prime Day headphones deals can I expect?

Whichever headphones you’re after, it’s likely you’ll find a good deal on them somewhere around Prime Day.

If you’re on a budget, you’ll want to keep an eye out for the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 or AKG Y50BTs. If noise cancelling is your bag, then the Sony WH-XB900N or Marshall Monitor II A.N.C. Bluetooth headphones are great options when budget is tight but you still want great audio and awesome battery life.

You should be able to save some decent cash on Apple AirPods Pros too, while you can’t go far wrong with a pair of the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds or Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones , both consistently high scorers in our reviews.

If you’re a vinyl fan, the ‘phones to go for right now are the Beyerdynamic Amiron or Sennheiser HD660S.

Can't wait until Prime Day? Explore our headphones buying guides today:

2019 deal highlights

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones £330, £269

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless: £380 , now £175

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless earphones: £89.99, £56.49

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Headphones: £450 , now £225

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones: £199.95 , now £109.95

The ultimate in airport fashion, these bad boys from Bose remain were the travellers's favourite in 2019, and at this Prime Day price they were an absolute steal. They're comfortable, they're robust, and they cancel noise better than most.

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones: £199.95 , now £124.95

Identical to the above, but white. Wear these and you'll not only look like a seasoned jet setter, but you'll look like you've just stepped off a yacht in Monaco. High-falutin' hi-fi with a classy exterior.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was £249.95, now £142.99

AKG K92 High Performance Headphones: £49 , now £34

Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones: were £249.95, now £119.99

Beats X wireless headphones: £110 £64.99

Jabra Wireless Sports Earbuds: was £169.99, now £118.99

We've got too many pairs of headphones. Ones for long haul. Ones for the daily commute. Ones for work. But we don't have any for the gym, and these Bluetooth beauties look just right. Comes with built in Alexa, so you check if you're still alive.

Sennheiser Bluetooth Headphones: was £179.99, now £99.99

AKG K271 Over Ear Closed Headphones: £87 , now £54.99

Sennheiser HD 599 SE Headphones: was $199.95, now $99.95

Marshall Monitor Headphones: was $249, now $129.99

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones: $229.95 , now $159.00

The ultimate in airport fashion, these bad boys from Bose remain the travellers's favourite, and at this Prime Day 2019 price they were an absolute steal. They're comfortable, they're robust, and they cancel noise better than most.

