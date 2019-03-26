The B-52s announce European Farewell Tour

The B-52s have announced that they’re bringing their farewell tour to Europe this summer.

Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Keith Strickland previously revealed a run of US shows throughout June, July, August, September and October – but before those get under way, they’ll play nine shows in the UK and Europe.

The tour will get under way in Amsterdam on June 23 and wrap up in Paris on July 5. Tickets will go on general sale on March 29 (Friday).

In addition to their live shows, the US new wave outfit – best known for tracks including Rock Lobster, Planet Claire, Love Shack, Roam and Private Idaho – are planning several career retrospectives. Details will be revealed in due course.

A documentary about the band and an official book are also currently in the planning stages.

The B-52s European Farewell Tour

Jun 23: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Jun 24: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Jun 26: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Jun 27: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jun 29: Gateshead Sage, UK

Jun 30: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Jul 02: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jul 03: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jul 05: Paris Olympia Park, France