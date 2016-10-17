The Answer tease every track on new album Solas

The Answer have released a stream teasing every track on their upcoming sixth album Solas.
The Irish band will release Solas on October 28 via Napalm Records and previously issued a stream of the track Beautiful World. A snippet of every track on the record can be heard below.
Guitarist Paul Mahon previously said the band had to approach the writing process differently for the follow-up to 2015’s Raise A Little Hell as they were struggling to find inspiration.
He said: “We initially sat there looking blankly at each other. It was certainly disconcerting to move away from our traditional approach but we had to embrace a new process.
“We didn’t want to limit ourselves and as well as exploring our Celtic roots, we wanted to explore roots music in a broader sense. There may have been some conscious resistance at first but it felt we were being guided down a much more atmospheric, surreal and cinematic path and I think that is reflected in the final album.”
The band will head out on a 30-date European tour next month in support of the album.
The Answer Solas tracklist
- Solas
- Beautiful World
- Battle Cry
- Untrue Colour
- In This Land
- Thief Of Light
- Being Begotten
- Left Me Standing
- Demon Driven Man
- Real Life Dreamers
- Tunnel
- In This Land (Acoustic)
- Light In Darkness (Demo)
- Money
The Answer 2016 European tour
Nov 12: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree, UK
Nov 13: Glasgow The Classic Grand, UK
Nov 14: Sheffield Corporation, UK
Nov 15: Newcastle Riverside, UK
Nov 16: Holmfirth Picturedrome, UK
Nov 18: Doncaster Diamond Live Lounge, UK
Nov 19: Birmingham Academy 2, UK
Nov 20: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Nov 22: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Nov 23: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 25: Utrecht De Helling, Netherlands
Nov 26: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Nov 28: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Nov 29: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Nov 30: Munich Backstage, Germany
Dec 01: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Dec 03: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Dec 04: Amsterdam Paradiso Noord, Netherlands
Dec 05: Bochum Matrix, Germany
Dec 07: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Dec 08: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Dec 10: Madrid Sala Caracol, Spain
Dec 11: Barcelona LA2 Apolo, Spain
Dec 13: Toulon Omega Live, France
Dec 14: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Dec 16: Treviso New Age, Italy
Dec 17: Grottammare Container, Italy
Dec 19: Wien Szene, Austria
Dec 20: Velden Bluesiana, Austria
