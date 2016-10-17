The Answer tease every track on new album Solas

The Answer have released a stream teasing every track on their upcoming sixth album Solas.

The Irish band will release Solas on October 28 via Napalm Records and previously issued a stream of the track Beautiful World. A snippet of every track on the record can be heard below.

Guitarist Paul Mahon previously said the band had to approach the writing process differently for the follow-up to 2015’s Raise A Little Hell as they were struggling to find inspiration.

He said: “We initially sat there looking blankly at each other. It was certainly disconcerting to move away from our traditional approach but we had to embrace a new process.

“We didn’t want to limit ourselves and as well as exploring our Celtic roots, we wanted to explore roots music in a broader sense. There may have been some conscious resistance at first but it felt we were being guided down a much more atmospheric, surreal and cinematic path and I think that is reflected in the final album.”

The band will head out on a 30-date European tour next month in support of the album.

The Answer Solas tracklist

Solas Beautiful World Battle Cry Untrue Colour In This Land Thief Of Light Being Begotten Left Me Standing Demon Driven Man Real Life Dreamers Tunnel In This Land (Acoustic) Light In Darkness (Demo) Money

The Answer 2016 European tour

Nov 12: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree, UK

Nov 13: Glasgow The Classic Grand, UK

Nov 14: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Nov 15: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Nov 16: Holmfirth Picturedrome, UK

Nov 18: Doncaster Diamond Live Lounge, UK

Nov 19: Birmingham Academy 2, UK

Nov 20: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Nov 22: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Nov 23: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 25: Utrecht De Helling, Netherlands

Nov 26: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 28: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 29: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Nov 30: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 01: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Dec 03: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Dec 04: Amsterdam Paradiso Noord, Netherlands

Dec 05: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Dec 07: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Dec 08: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Dec 10: Madrid Sala Caracol, Spain

Dec 11: Barcelona LA2 Apolo, Spain

Dec 13: Toulon Omega Live, France

Dec 14: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Dec 16: Treviso New Age, Italy

Dec 17: Grottammare Container, Italy

Dec 19: Wien Szene, Austria

Dec 20: Velden Bluesiana, Austria

Burning cows, beef gyros and Buddy Holly: The Answer on tour