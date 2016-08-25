The Answer release Beautiful World stream

The Answer have released a stream of their new track Beautiful World.
It features on the band’s upcoming sixth album Solas, which is due out on October 28 via Napalm Records.
Guitarist Paul Mahon reports the band had to approach the writing process differently for the follow-up to 2015’s Raise A Little Hell as they were struggling to find inspiration.
He says: “We initially sat there looking blankly at each other. It was certainly disconcerting to move away from our traditional approach but we had to embrace a new process.
“We didn’t want to limit ourselves and as well as exploring our Celtic roots, we wanted to explore roots music in a broader sense. There may have been some conscious resistance at first but it felt we were being guided down a much more atmospheric, surreal and cinematic path and I think that is reflected in the final album.”
The Answer have also made the Solas cover art and final tracklist available. See them below. It’s a valuable for pre-order in a variety of bundles directly through The Answer’s online webstore.
The band will head out on a 30-date European tour next month in support of the album.
The Answer Solas tracklist
- Solas
- Beautiful World
- Battle Cry
- Untrue Colour
- In This Land
- Thief Of Light
- Being Begotten
- Left Me Standing
- Demon Driven Man
- Real Life Dreamers
- Tunnel
- In This Land (Acoustic)
- Light In Darkness (Demo)
- Money
The Answer 2016 European tour
Sep 10: Raismes Chateau De La Princesse D’ Aremberg, France
Nov 12: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree, UK
Nov 13: Glasgow The Classic Grand, UK
Nov 14: Sheffield Corporation, UK
Nov 15: Newcastle Riverside, UK
Nov 16: Holmfirth Picturedrome, UK
Nov 18: Doncaster Diamond Live Lounge, UK
Nov 19: Birmingham Academy 2, UK
Nov 20: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Nov 22: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Nov 23: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 25: Utrecht De Helling, Netherlands
Nov 26: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Nov 28: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Nov 29: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Nov 30: Munich Backstage, Germany
Dec 01: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Dec 03: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Dec 04: Amsterdam Paradiso Noord, Netherlands
Dec 05: Bochum Matrix, Germany
Dec 07: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Dec 08: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Dec 10: Madrid Sala Caracol, Spain
Dec 11: Barcelona LA2 Apolo, Spain
Dec 13: Toulon Omega Live, France
Dec 14: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Dec 16: Treviso New Age, Italy
Dec 17: Grottammare Container, Italy
Dec 19: Wien Szene, Austria
Dec 20: Velden Bluesiana, Austria
