The Anchoress announces spring 2022 tour dates

The Anchoress, aka Catherine Anne Davies, has announced run of tour dates for March and May 2022, which includes her re-scheduled headline show at the Royal Festival Hall. These will be the first live dates in support of her second album, The Art of Losing, of which Prog said "Existential torment has never sounded so alluring…

At the same time the Welsh producer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter has been nominated for the Welsh Music Prize for The Art Of Losing.

"As someone proudly from Welsh blood, it's a huge honour to be nominated for the Welsh Music Prize for the second time, alongside so many other amazing Welsh talents," says Davies. "It really feels like a showcase of the soul and spirit of Cymru, shot through the heart as it is with music and poetry.”

The Anchoress 2022 Tour dates:

Mar 11: Guildford Boileroom

Mar 12: Gloucester Guildhall

Mar 13: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Mar 14: Hull Central Library

Apr 28: Cambridge Storey Fields

May 1: London Queen Elizabeth Hall

May 2: Brighton Komedia

May 3: Bristol Thekla

May 5: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

May 6:Birmingham O2 Institute

May 25: Manchester Deaf Institute

May 26: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

