The Alarm announce UK winter tour

The Alarm have announced that they’ll head out on a UK tour later this year.

They’ll play a total of seven dates across the country, kicking off at London’s ULU on November 28 and wrapping up at the Liquid Room in Edinburgh on December 7.

The Alarm have scheduled the shows in support of their latest album Equals, which launched in June via The Twenty First Century Recording Company.

The band will be joined on the tour by Ryan Hamilton And The Harlequin Ghosts.

Frontman Mike Peters explains: “I received a phone call from Little Steven of the E-Street Band asking if a band on his Wicked Cool label, Ryan Hamilton And The Harlequin Ghosts, could open for The Alarm on the British dates.

“I was actually already a fan and needed no convincing. I had met Little Steven at E-Street shows over the years and was more than happy to help.

“It’s reassuring that people in his position in life still have the enthusiasm and commitment for helping young talents like Ryan Hamilton break through.”

In addition to this year’s shows, the band have also announced a special 2019 performance at Cardiff University on June 29 under the Midsummer Gathering banner.

The landmark performance will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of their single A New South Wales. The Alarm will be joined by the Morriston Orpheus Male Voice Choir who sang on the original recording.

Peters says: “It’s always an immense honour for The Alarm to perform with the Morriston Orpheus. The times we have sung together in the past have been at some of the most profound moments in Alarm history, and the Midsummer Gathering in Cardiff promises to be another one of those occasions.”

The Alarm are currently on the road in North America and will return across the Atlantic on April 12-13 next year for their third annual US Gathering at New York’s Gramercy Theatre and Irving Plaza.

Tickets for the UK tour will go on sale from 9am on Monday, August 20.

The Alarm will release their track Beautiful on October 12 to radio stations across the UK.

The Alarm 2018/2019 UK tour dates

Nov 28: London ULU

Nov 29: Portsmouth Wedgwood Rooms

Dec 01: Liverpool Arts

Dec 02: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Dec 05: Reading Sub 89

Dec 06: Leeds Brudenell

Dec 07: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Jun 29: Cardiff University