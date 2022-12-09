The absolutely unmissable end-of-year issue of Classic Rock magazine is out now

Welcome to our final issue of 2022. In this space last year we hoped that we'd return to some sort of normality after two years of covid precautions, and, thankfully, we're getting there.

Bands are back out on the road – we’re back in the concert halls and festival fields watching ’em – and we’ve also been able to enjoy the recorded fruits of their labour, as many albums had their genesis over the lockdowns.

Despite the strangeness of that whole thing, it inspired some fantastic new music, as you can tell from our roundup of Classic Rock’s best albums of the year. As is tradition, this issue we look back at the year – the highs, the lows and all things in between, and talk to some of the artists who made it happen.

So sit back, relax and join us in celebrating the Year In Rock 2022. And from all of us at Classic Rock, we hope you have an excellent Christmas break and a very happy and healthy 2023.

Christmas gift klaxon: The new issue of Classic Rock also includes some wrapping paper, a 2023 calendar, and a rock’n’roll activity book (subscribers, UK newsstand and online orders only).

Get the new issue of Classic Rock (opens in new tab)

Features

The Review Of The Year – The Top Albums Of 2022

We look back at the 50 best new releases and the standout reissues, and talk to some of the artists whose albums made our top-albums list, including Joe Lynn Turner, Muse, Saxon, Von Hertzen Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Porcupine Tree. We also remember those people who rocked our world but have sadly left us in the past 12 months.

Skid Row

This year’s highly rated comeback album The Gang’s All Here saw a definitive return to form, with new singer Erik Grönwall – their sixth lead vocalist in the band’s history.

Gogol Bordello

Frontman Eugene Hütz on the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and the power of punk-rock resistance.

Måneskin

Winners of Eurovision 2021 and runners-up on the Italian X Factor in 2017, these glam hard rockers have gone from hopefuls to arena-filling stars. Here’s why they’re the real deal.

Monster Truck / Those Damn Crows

We joined the two bands on tour to discover how they keep it fully rock‘n’roll, with tales of road burn, broken bones and smoke – lots of smoke. Live is definitely back.

Kiss

We delve deeper into the psyche of The Demon, touching on Gene Simmons’s teenage years, Kiss’s farewell tour, and mortality.

Quireboys

Singer is sacked and guitarist takes the mic. Singer teams up with former band members. What the hell’s going on with the Quireboys?

Taylor Hawkins

Rock royalty, bandmates and friends paying their respects, reunions taking place, Taylor’s son Shane taking his late father’s place behind the Foos… the tribute shows delivered lasting memories.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Stories Behind The Songs: Metallica

From redefining metal in the 80s to creating pop-culture history with TV drama series Stranger Things, Master Of Puppets is a thrash metal anthem that has influenced generations.

Q&A: David Crosby

The veteran singer and songwriter on his first solo live album, his drive, inter-personal chemistry, and feeling “blessed”.

Reviews

New albums from Neil Young With Crazy Horse, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dr. Feelgood, Austin Gold, David Crosby, Black Halos, Kitten Pyramid. Reissues from Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Queens Of The Stone Age, Katatonia, Ian Anderson, Steely Dan, The Doors, Cactus, Todd Rundgren. DVDs, films and books on Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Eddie Van Halen, The Beatles, Paul McCartney. Live reviews of Clutch, Porcupine Tree, Saxon, Biffy Clyro, Diamond Head.

Back To Live

With gigs back on the agenda, we preview tours by Cockney Rebel, Airbourne and Joanne Shaw Taylor. Plus gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life

Jethro Tull mainman Ian Anderson picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

* Copies of the new issue of Classic Rock can be purchased online from Magazines Direct (opens in new tab)

* Classic Rock is on sale in the UK in shops such as supermarkets and newsagents (opens in new tab), although delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* In North America, Classic Rock is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* An easy option is to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £8.50 per quarter (opens in new tab). Individual issues and subscriptions are also from the Apple Store (opens in new tab), Zinio (opens in new tab), Readly (opens in new tab), Press Reader (opens in new tab) and Pocketmags (opens in new tab).

* Save money by buying a physical subscription. UK and overseas subscriptions are available (opens in new tab).