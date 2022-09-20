The Aaron Clift Experiment announce new album pre-order campaign

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

US prog quartet The Aaron Clift Experiment will release new album The Age of Misinformation in January 2023

US prog quartet The Aaron Clift Experiment have announced that they will release their latest album, The Age of Misinformation, on 6 January 2023.

At the same time the band have announced that they have opened an album pre-order campaign on Indiegogo. You can watch a video explaining what exactly is going on with both the album and the pre-order campaign below.

"When the pandemic hit in 2020 we had to abruptly cancel live shows and change our plans," says Clift. "It was a difficult time for us but we focussed our energy on writing songs for our fourth album, titled The Age Of Misinformation. The album is a conceptual work inspired by the chaos of the last few years and our search for meaning and peace."

A brand new single, Bet On Zero, will be released along with a music video on October 7.

Pre-order The Age Of Misinformation.

