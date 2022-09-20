The Aaron Clift Experiment announce new album pre-order campaign

US prog quartet The Aaron Clift Experiment have announced that they will release their latest album, The Age of Misinformation, on 6 January 2023.

At the same time the band have announced that they have opened an album pre-order campaign on Indiegogo. You can watch a video explaining what exactly is going on with both the album and the pre-order campaign below.

"When the pandemic hit in 2020 we had to abruptly cancel live shows and change our plans," says Clift. "It was a difficult time for us but we focussed our energy on writing songs for our fourth album, titled The Age Of Misinformation. The album is a conceptual work inspired by the chaos of the last few years and our search for meaning and peace."

A brand new single, Bet On Zero, will be released along with a music video on October 7.

Pre-order The Age Of Misinformation.