Testament announce Euro dates

Testament have announced a nine-date European tour.

The run of shows are scheduled to begin with an appearance at Hellfest, France, on June 17.

Earlier this month, frontman Chuck Billy hinted that sessions for their 11th album had begun and were inspired by “religion and aliens.”

He added: “Right now, I think The Brotherhood Of The Snake is what we’re going to title the album – and it’s the first single. I think it’s probably going to be a freebie that we’ll just give people to check out.”

Guitarist and founding member Eric Peterson previously revealed the band chose to delay recording the album until they finished their “killer” tour with Slayer and Carcass. Those dates continue tonight (February 19) at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre.

Feb 19: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 20: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 22: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Feb 24: Richmond The National, VA

Feb 26: Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC

Feb 27: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Feb 29: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Mar 02: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Mar 03: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Mar 05: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Mar 06: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Mar 08: Columbus The LC Pavilion, OH

Mar 09: Madison Orpheum Theatre, WI

Mar 11: St Paul Myth, MN

Mar 12: Fargo Civic Center, ND

Mar 14: Calgary Macewan Hall, AB

Mar 15: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Mar 17: Boise Revolution Center, ID

Mar 19: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Mar 20: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Mar 22: San Francisco Warfield Theater, CA

Mar 26: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

May 28: Baltimore Maryland Deathfest, MD

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Leamington The Assembly, UK

Jun 22: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Jul 01: Helsingfors Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 14: Balingen Bang Your Head Open Air, Germany

Jul 15: Bernsdorf Dong Open Air, Germany

Jul 23: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Open Air Festival, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany