Scott Gorham: It would be wrong to kill off Thin Lizzy

Guitarist Scott Gorham says Thin Lizzy could take to the stage again and that trying to end the band would “be the wrong thing” in his eyes.

They lined up a string of European shows to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the death of frontman Phil Lynott and to celebrate 40 years since the release of their iconic Jailbreak album.

Since those dates came to an end, he’s been concentrating on Lizzy spin-off band Black Star Riders and their new album Heavy Fire.

And in an exclusive interview in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, Gorham says Thin Lizzy could play again.

Gorham says: “I think it’s probably the end for long extended tours, but I think there’s always going to be a place where we can do these one-off special events.

“We all still love playing those songs, they’re still great vehicles for musicians to play on. To kill it off stone dead I think would be the wrong thing.”

Fellow guitarist Damon Johnson agrees, and adds: “I may have played Jailbreak and The Boys Are Back In Town as many times as Scott has. I’ll be playing those songs until the day I die.”

Last year, Gorham reported that some people thought he was crazy when he recruited Ricky Warwick to front Thin Lizzy, but had felt vindicated after the positive reaction to their first tour together.

Black Star Riders will head out on tour next month in support of Heavy Fire. They’re also scheduled to perform at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

The full interview with Gorham and Black Star Riders can be found in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine which is out now.

Thin Lizzy nearly dropped The Boys Are Back