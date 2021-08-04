TesseracT release live performance video of Tourniquet

UK prog metaller quintet TesseracT have released a new full performance video for Tourniquet, which you can watch below.

It's taken from their upcoming release Portals, which is a live album and Blue-ray of last year's high budget, cinematic live stream Portals and which is released through Kscope Records on August 27.

"We wanted to bring a balance of fan favourites and deep cuts to the show, Tourniquet is one of those songs that sits firmly in both of those camps," ays bas player Amos Williams. "And one we have never performed live before. It's such a powerful build up that we knew we had to find a really interesting way to support this visually. And the team of Tom Campbell (LD), Dan Briggs (Lasers), and Richard Oaks (DP) really brought their A game. When we saw this footage back it was mesmerising. Once again, this song highlights just what a wonderful team effort this was. The colours, the vibe, the cinematography, it all intertwines to lift the song to another level.“

Portals will be available on an array of formats including Blu-ray, triple vinyl LP soundtrack and as a limited edition deluxe four-disc book edition.

Pre-order Portals.