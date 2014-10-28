TesseracT plan first live album

TesseracT are planning to record their first-ever live album and DVD, to mark the return of vocalist Dan Tompkins.

He rejoined in June this year following an amicable split with Ashe O’Hara as a result of being in “different places creatively.”

The band have recorded most of the shows on their current tour and they’ll put the best individual tracks together for the album, to be released via Century Media Records. They’re aiming to produce a studio quality record.

Bassist Amos Williams says: “We’ve gone full circle with the return of Dan. There’s an enthusiasm and energy among the band that we wished to capture for CD and DVD. It’s very challenging both artistically and technically – but if any band can pull it off at this level, TesseracT can.”

The main thrust of the DVD is to be shot at their London appearance next month. Williams explains: “It’s been sold out for months now, so we know it’ll be intense. It will feature a light show run by our good friend Conor Vennard, with whom we have been working with for two years now. The show will be filmed by Sitcom Soldiers, who produced our last promotional video for Nocturne.”

TesseracT recently signed with Kscope Records for the follow-up to 2013 studio album Altered State.

Nov 03: Southampton Talking Heads

Nov 04: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 05: Manchester Sound Control

Nov 06: London Scala

Nov 07: Glasgow Cathouse

Nov 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 09: Bristol Thekla